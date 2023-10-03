Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital patients on dialysis treatment have provided evidence of illegal charges

Media General news outlets published proof of the payments for unapproved fees for dialysis treatment

The Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital management reversed an increase in the cost of dialysis from GH¢765.42 to GH¢380

More than five patients paid the newly increased dialysis fees of about GH¢765.42 at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, contrary to claims by the facility’s management.

The hospital told TV3 that only five persons paid the new fees before being scrapped and reviewed back to the original GH¢380.

Patients were made to pay illegal fees for treatment. Source: Getty Images/UGC

But further checks have shown that more people paid the illegal fees.

3News posted the receipts it had received showing that more Ghanaians had paid the unapproved fees.

The receipt showed patients were paying over GH¢700 for treatment.

The Chief Executive Officer of Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr Opoku Ware Ampomah, has noted that there will be some form of compensation for the patients who paid the illegal fees.

The hospital has made inconsistent comments about the increase in dialysis.

It had earlier said the price hike in kidney dialysis had not been implemented.

The Chief Executive Officer had also said he was unaware of the increases.

PRO explains the need to increase fees

YEN.com.gh reported that the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital said increasing the cost of dialysis treatment was needed because the unit may cease to exist due to operational and other expenses.

The PRO of the hospital, Mustapha Salifu, said the government used to subsidise some of the cost of the treatment.

He also disclosed that high port charges and other taxes threaten the continuous existence of the dialysis unit.

