State-owned Bulk Energy Storage and Transportation Limited Company (BOST) has responded to the viral issue that it bought iPhones for top executives at GH¢28.5 million

BOST has said in a statement that although it bought 18 iPhones for its corporate executives, the cost was nowhere near GH¢28.5 million

The statement said the right figure was GH¢285,412 after taxes, and that the GH¢28.5 million that appeared on its financial statement was a typographical error

The Bulk Energy Storage and Transportation Limited Company (BOST) has responded to the public backlash on social media about how it spent huge funds on iPhones for its top executives.

The viral news on social media was that BOST spent GH¢28.5 million, but BOST said that figure was inaccurate.

In a statement, BOST explained that the GH¢28.5 million captured in the financial reports of the company (and subsequently went viral) may be due to a typographical error.

Edwin Provencal, MD of BOST (L) and stock photo of an iPhone in a left hand. Source: Facebook/@BOSTGHANA

Source: UGC

The statement said the error occurred due to the placing the decimal point two steps to the right of the actual figure.

BOST insists that the 18 iPhones it purchased amounted to GH¢234,000 cedis, which went up to GH¢285,412 after taxes.

"The reason for the purchase of the devices was to equip the team to stay in touch with the management information and business intelligence systems of the company for efficient decision making," BOST justified the purchase of the iPhone.

Korle Bu blames high taxes and removal of subsidies for 100% hike in cost of dialysis treatment

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported that the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has said it is imperative to increase the cost of dialysis treatment because the unit may cease to exist due to operational and other costs.

PRO for the hospital Mustapha Salifu has said the government used to subsidise some of the cost for the treatment but not anymore.

He also disclosed that high port charges and other taxes threaten the continuous existence of the dialysis unit.

Nyaho-Tamakloe asks Kufuor, Otumfuo to speak up about Ghana's predicament

Also, NPP stalwart Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe said last week that he fears for the future of Ghana following happenings in recent times.

He has therefore asked former president Kufuor, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and other high-profile Ghanaians to speak up.

According to him, the scandals happening in the country suggest that President Nana Akufo-Addo may not be in charge of running the country.

Ama Governor admits she sleeps with women

Meanwhile, Ama Governor has for the first time admitted that she is queer amid the brouhaha about her call to the bar.

She said although she likes to sleep with women, she does not think that that is justifiable grounds not to be called to the bar.

Her admission comes amid a recent attempt by the General Legal Council to admit her to the bar in the October/November 2023 schedule.

She had been denied the opportunity to join the Ghana Bar Association after a concerned citizen wrote to the General Legal Council about her radical personality.

The Ghanaian society holds conservative views, and many people and institutions frown upon LGBTQ activities.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh