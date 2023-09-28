The Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital has said the price increase for kidney dialysis has not been implemented

The CEO of Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital explained that formal approval was needed for such an increase

The CEO said he was unaware of the proposal to increase the cost of dialysis from GH¢380 to GH¢765.42

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

The Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital has said the price hike in kidney dialysis has not been implemented.

Notices indicated a price increase from GH¢380 to GH¢765.42.

There were reports that the cost of dialysis increased from GH¢380 to GH¢765.42. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Chief Executive Officer of Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah, said the proposed price increases have not been formally approved.

Speaking on Joy News, Ampomah said he was unaware of the increases.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

He said the proposal was only made by the relevant unit.

“This proposal had not even reached the medical directorate at the time that this thing came out, as at the time it came out, it had not even reached the Chief Executive Office yet; it was just at the department level.”

PRO explains the need to increase fees

The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital said increasing the cost of dialysis treatment is imperative because the unit may cease to exist due to operational and other expenses.

The PRO of the hospital, Mustapha Salifu, said the government used to subsidise some of the cost of the treatment.

He also disclosed that high port charges and other taxes threaten the continuous existence of the dialysis unit.

Man who reported being stingy

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a Nigerian lady said her husband to her parents for lack of support.

The woman said the man only gives her N30k for family expenses.

She said her husband is stingy, an allegation the man vehemently denied.

After filing for divorce from her husband, lady gets pregnant

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a man called his wife pregnant despite filing for divorce.

The man kept visiting his wife at her new place after she moved out of their house. The story went viral and got many people talking on Twitter.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh