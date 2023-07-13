A Ghanaian team at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has performed kidney transplants for the first time

The Ghanaian team at the hospital that performed the surgery consisted of specialist doctors, anaesthetists, and nurses

Officials at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital said this surgery was proof of the high expertise of the hospital's personnel

A team at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital successfully performed kidney transplants on two patients.

This has been noted as the first transplant by a team of local health professionals in Ghana.

A team at the Korle Bu Hospital carries out surgery in the theatre Source: Facebook/@KorleBuTeachingHospital

Source: Facebook

The team of doctors, anaesthetists, and nurses performed the procedures on July 4 and 5, 2023 and averted possibly fatal kidney failure for the patients.

Both of the patients were men and are currently recovering at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The head of the hospital's nephrology department, Prof. Vincent Boima, said to the Daily Graphic the surgery was proof Korle Bu Teaching Hospital could meet Ghanaians' more complex health needs.

“We have the team, we have the men.”

This development means Ghanaians will not have to travel out of the country for similar surgeries, Prof. Boima added.

Each kidney transplant is estimated to cost $21,000.

Two foreigners, a theatre technician and a transplant surgeon, were in the background as support for the surgery.

More resources needed

The CEO of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr Opoku Ware Ampomah, said his hospital has proven it has the know-how to carry out transplants of varying kinds.

“The skills are there, expertise is there, but we need an enabling environment for transplant services.”

He lamented that a lack of resources has caused some of the brightest doctors to leave the country.

Stellar talents at Korle Bu

The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital already boasts Ghana's first-ever woman cardiothoracic surgeon.

YEN.com.gh reported that this surgeon, Dr Penelope Adinku, was the best candidate in cardiothoracic surgery in West Africa for the year 2022.

The management and staff of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital lauded Dr Adinku's achievements at the time.

Source: YEN.com.gh