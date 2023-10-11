Otumfuo recently descended heavily on the traditional leaders in Offinso, including the queen mother, Ama Serwaa Nyako and her elders

The ruler of Asanteman slammed them for selling lands illegally and scheming to install a chief without recourse to tradition

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II warned the queen mother and her elders during a public sitting at the Manghyia palace in Kumasi

The ruler of Asanteman Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has descended heavily on the queen mother of Offinso, Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko and some elders of the town for illegally selling lands.

The head of the Ashanti traditional authority also slammed the queen mother and her elders for plans to install a new chief without recourse to time-tested tradition.

Speaking through his linguist during a public hearing, Otumfuo said he would crack the whip on actions that undermine the tradition of Asanteman.

“No one can arrogate powers that do not exist to themselves. None of the elders have the right to sell land when there is no Offinsohene, because it is the Offinsohene who must approve the sale," his linguist relayed Otumfuo's pronouncements in Twi.

He added:

"So be very careful in Offinso. I am very aware of all the things you’re doing at Offinso. You’re friends with Pitin Abontengdomhene and you have recorded a tape… I am very aware of your plot, that you will go ahead and install a new chief when I travel by Monday."

Following the death of Nana Wiafe Akenten III, the late Paramount Chief of Offinso, there was a need to choose a new leader to fill the vacuum.

A former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana National Petroleum Company (GNPC), Dr K. K. Sarpong, a candidate selected by the Queen Mother of Offinso with the support of some elders was rejected by Otumfuo.

According to Otumfuo, it is wrong for the queen mother to present K. K. Sarpong as a candidate because going by the tradition of the royal bloodline, he's not a good fit.

Asantehene destools chief over land dispute

In a previous unrelated story, YEN.com.gh reported that Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II destooled the Chief of Adumoa in the Ashanti Region.

Nana Osei Tiri Ababio was allegedly involved in land disputes with other chiefs and violated some customary procedures.

The Asantehene said that Nana Osei Tiri Ababio had been given a warning before eventually being destooled.

Otumfuo destools Abountemhene

Also, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II removed another of his chiefs, Nana Kwaku Duah III, the Abountemhene, as YEN.com.gh reported a while back.

The now-deposed chief was accused of disrespecting Otumfuo's directive regarding a disputed land.

Abountemhene's case came to the attention of Otumfuo and his council following complaints brought against him by his sub-chiefs.

Source: YEN.com.gh