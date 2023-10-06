Osei Kwame Despite was a guest at the wedding of Mandy Ofori Sarpong, the daughter of his best friend, Ernest Ofori Sarpong

During the ceremony, the mic went around, and guests were asked to introduce themselves, and when it got to Despite's turn, he cracked a joke that got the audience laughing

The multi-millionaire introduced himself and said he was a chop bar operator and a Neat Fufu vendor

Renowned Ghanaian business magnate and media mogul Osei Kwame Despite, was a special guest at the wedding of Mandy Ofori Sarpong, the daughter of his close friend, Ernest Ofori Sarpong.

The joyous occasion, which took place on October 2, 2023, saw Osei Kwame Despite and other important dignitaries attending the grand occasion. During the ceremony, guests were asked to introduce themselves. The microphone made its rounds for guests to state who they were and what they did for a living.

When it was Despite's turn to address the gathering, the billionaire entrepreneur, who is popular for his diverse business ventures, including Despite Media Group, Despite Group of Companies, and U2 Company Limited, seized the opportunity to bring laughter to the occasion. He introduced himself in a manner that left the audience in stitches.

Rather than listing his impressive list of accomplishments, Osei Kwame Despite decided to take a humorous route. He declared, "I am a chop bar operator and a Neat Fufu vendor." His unexpected proclamation was met with roars of laughter and applause from the assembled guests, who appreciated the magnate's down-to-earth and jovial spirit.

Ayam Nkansah said:

When a rich man talks and it is not even funny everybody laughs

Nana Kwadwo commented:

Ghana de3 kyer3 s3 what ever rich man go say biaaaa bi funny ehu ooo

Priscy Official commented:

Osei Kwame Despite and Ernest Ofori Sarpong makes friendship so beautiful business partners with great relationship

Tracey Osei's dress captured attention

In a related story, Ghanaian fashion designer Tracy Osei outshined other wedding guests with her stylish white dress at Dr Ofori Sarpong's daughter's wedding.

The gorgeous wife of Kennedy Osei looked stunning in smooth makeup and an elegant hairstyle at the star-studded event.

The celebrity couple shared a passionate kiss at Mandy Ofori Sarpong's traditional wedding.

