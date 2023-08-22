Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has removed another of his chiefs, Nana Kwaku Duah III, the Abountemhene

The now-deposed chief was accused of disrespecting Otumfuo's directive regarding a disputed land

Abountemhene's case came to the attention of Otumfuo and his council following complaints brought against him by his sub-chiefs

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has cracked the whip again and destooled the Abounthene Nana Kwaku Duah III for disrespecting his authority.

The revered Ashanti king removed the divisional chief during an open session of the Kumasi Traditional Council at the Manhyia Palace on Monday, August 21, 2023.

The now-deposed Abountemhene's matter came before the council following complaints brought against him by his sub-chiefs.

They accused the deposed Abountemhene of going against Otumfuo's order on a piece of land that had become the cause of dispute between him and other chiefs and should not be touched.

The sub-chiefs also claimed that he falsely used Otumfuo's name to gain approval for his nefarious activities. They further accused him of venturing into territory belonging to others and facilitating land sales without proper authorisation.

In response to the allegations, Nana Kwaku Duah III denied the specific accusation of using Otumfuo's name as leverage for his actions.

However, he acknowledged his presence on the land but asserted that he allowed others to work on it with his permission.

In a video posted by Manhyia Palace TV, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is heard expressing disappointment in the elderly chief for disrespecting his authority.

"I said nobody should go to the said land and so for you to go there, you have disrespected my authority and for that reason can no longer remain a chief. Tell them for them to know that even sitting on that throne, you are not from the royal family,” Otumfuo's linguist said Twi.

Last week, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II destooled the Chief of Aduamoa in the Ashanti Region for his alleged involvement in unauthorised and multiple land sales.

The Asantehene destooled the Chief of Aduamoa because of his alleged recurrent engagement in inappropriate behaviour, despite several warnings to change his ways.

Chief destooled over illegal mining

Meanwhile, reported that the Asantehene sacked one of his sub-chiefs, Nana Saforo Koto of Bekwai-Abodom over illegal mining allegations.

The destooled chief could not convince the powerful chief of the Asante people that he was not complicit in 20 cases about his alleged involvement in illegal mining.

Before this, Otumfuo had also destooled the chief of Antoa, Nana Kwame Owusu Agyeman, for the unauthorised sale of lands and for breaking the custom and traditions of enthroning a chief.

Otumfuo questions ongoing illegal mining despite interventions

YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that the Asantehene questioned the lack of willpower of the security apparatus and the political leadership to fight illegal mining.

He also said until recently, illegal small-scale mining had been ongoing in parts of the country for years, yet the environment saw no pollution.

The Asantehene has on many platforms spoken sternly against illegal mining in Ghana.

