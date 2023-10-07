Ghanaians have wished Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia well as he celebrates his 60th birthday

Vice President Bawumia is currently contesting to become the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)

The hashtag #BawumiaAt60 has been trending online as NPP supporters send goodwill messages to the Vice President

Vice President Bawumia is receiving well-wishes from many New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters as he turns 60 on October 7, 2023.

The hashtag #BawumiaAt60 has been trending, with well-wishers sending goodwill messages to the Vice President.

Mahamudu Bawumia is now a senior citizen.

Source: Facebook

His wife Samira Bawumia also sent a heartfelt message to mark the birthday.

"It's your 60th birthday, and I cannot thank Allah enough for his mercies and the blessings he has bestowed upon you. Thank you for being a loving husband and father even as you're dedicated to the service of our nation."

Bawumia is currently contesting to be the flagbearer of the NPP.

The Vice President also turns 60 as he wrestles with an ongoing economic crisis in Ghana.

Bawumia was born in Tamale in 1963, where he attended Sakasaka Primary School and later enrolled at Tamale Secondary School in 1975.

The economist moved to the UK after completing his secondary education, where he earned the Chartered Institute of Bankers Diploma (ACIB) qualification.

He continued his undergraduate studies at Buckingham University, graduating with first-class honours in 1987.

He returned to Ghana to work with the Bank of Ghana in 2000 and was tapped by Nana Akufo-Addo to become a running mate ahead of the 2008 elections.

Bawumia jeered at Teshie

Recently, some Ghanaians jeered Vice President Bawumia at an event in the Ledzokuku constituency.

Bawumia was in Teshie as a special guest to commission an astroturf constructed with the help of Ghana Gas Company.

The former Ledzokuku MP, Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye, was also in attendance at the unveiling of the astroturf.

Bawumia reveals electric buses plan

Bawumia has said Ghana will soon be the pacesetter in Africa and use electric vehicles for public transport services.

He said the move would significantly reduce the cost of transportation as the major cost components are fuel and spare parts.

He commented when he visited Solar Taxi, a Ghanaian company that assembles electric vehicles.

Bawumia's convoy gets stuck in Ashanti Region

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that an official state vehicle, believed to belong to Bawumia, got stuck in the mud in the Ashanti Region.

The caption of a trending video indicated that the incident happened at a place called Asempaneye.

Ghanaians on social media have said the vice president's convoy deserves to be stuck on the road because he once said he would choose Ghana Card over interchanges.

Source: YEN.com.gh