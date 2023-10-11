The management of the Kintampo waterfalls has said the discolouration of the water is not due to illegal mining

The site’s managers said flooding from heavy rainfall had caused debris from a road project to wash into the river

The state of the waterfall was captured on video that went viral on social media, prompting speculation about the effects of illegal mining

The Kintampo Waterfalls has recently been pictured in a heavily polluted brown state.

However, the management of the tourist site has refuted claims that the waterfall has turned brown because of illegal small-scale mining.

In a statement, it explained that the discolouration of the water was because of heavy rainfall, causing flooding that carried dirt into the waterfall.

The management said there was a road under construction in the area, resulting in the red soil washing into the waterfall's source.

The new state of the waterfall went viral on social media.

The Kintampo Falls in the Bono East Region on the Punpum River is one of Ghana's tallest waterfalls.

It was also known as Sanders Falls during the colonial era.

The falls comprise three main drops, the longest 82 feet tall and concealed deep into the forest.

Past controversy at tourist site

In 2019, YEN.com.gh reported that one man died after two groups clashed over the management of the Kintampo Waterfalls.

The police arrested ten others because of the clash. Various items were retrieved from the suspects after they were arrested.

In 2017, YEN.com.gh reported that 18 people died at the Kintampo Waterfalls in the Brong Ahafo region after trees crashed on them following a heavy storm.

