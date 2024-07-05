Austrian Armed Forces Donates 2 Specially Trained Dogs To Ghana Army: “They Will Be Instrumental”
- The Austrian government has presented two trained special military dogs to the Ghana Armed Forces
- This donation of the dogs is to help enhance the military’s operational readiness and capabilities
- These specially trained dogs possess skills for detecting explosives and illicit substances as well as providing security
The Austrian government presented two specially trained military dogs to the Ghana Armed Forces.
This donation, made on July 4, is to help enhance the Ghana army’s operational readiness and capabilities.
The dogs possess skills for detecting explosives and illicit substances and providing security.
They are expected to play a critical role in ensuring the safety and effectiveness of the army in missions.
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
Austria is committed to supporting Ghana’s efforts in maintaining peace and security.
According to Graphic Online, the Chargés d’affaires of the Austrian Embassy, Jurgen Heissel, said the presentation was a symbol of the enduring partnership of both countries.
He also said it was a sign of a mutual commitment to enhancing security and operational capabilities.
Ghana army outdoors locally assembled mini Jeep for sale at GH¢60,000
The Ghana Armed Forces previously outdoored a locally assembled mini Jeep selling for GH¢60,000.
Awal Mohammed, a Warrant Officer Class One, is credited with assembling the mini Jeep.
Each unit under the military command would be given one of the Jeeps to run their errands.
It is a modification of the locally used tricycle, also known as “Aboboyaa”.
The authorities said each unit under the military command would be given one to run their errands.
It reminded people of the locally produced car with batteries that can cover 100 kilometres when fully charged.
Army woos female students to enlist in combat and combat support units
YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Armed Forces wants to encourage more women to join its combat and combat support units.
It said that is the only pathway for women to enter the upper echelons of leadership in the Forces.
Currently, the majority of female recruits end up in service support units, such as nursing or administrative work.
Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Current Affairs Editor) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.