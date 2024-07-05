The Austrian government has presented two trained special military dogs to the Ghana Armed Forces

The Austrian government presented two specially trained military dogs to the Ghana Armed Forces.

This donation, made on July 4, is to help enhance the Ghana army’s operational readiness and capabilities.

The Chargés d’affaires of the Austrian Embassy said the presentation was a symbol of the enduring partnership of both countries. Source: Graphic Online

The dogs possess skills for detecting explosives and illicit substances and providing security.

They are expected to play a critical role in ensuring the safety and effectiveness of the army in missions.

Austria is committed to supporting Ghana’s efforts in maintaining peace and security.

According to Graphic Online, the Chargés d’affaires of the Austrian Embassy, Jurgen Heissel, said the presentation was a symbol of the enduring partnership of both countries.

He also said it was a sign of a mutual commitment to enhancing security and operational capabilities.

Ghana army outdoors locally assembled mini Jeep for sale at GH¢60,000

The Ghana Armed Forces previously outdoored a locally assembled mini Jeep selling for GH¢60,000.

Awal Mohammed, a Warrant Officer Class One, is credited with assembling the mini Jeep.

Each unit under the military command would be given one of the Jeeps to run their errands.

It is a modification of the locally used tricycle, also known as “Aboboyaa”.

The authorities said each unit under the military command would be given one to run their errands.

It reminded people of the locally produced car with batteries that can cover 100 kilometres when fully charged.

Army woos female students to enlist in combat and combat support units

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Armed Forces wants to encourage more women to join its combat and combat support units.

It said that is the only pathway for women to enter the upper echelons of leadership in the Forces.

Currently, the majority of female recruits end up in service support units, such as nursing or administrative work.

