There are many waterfalls in Ghana, like the Wli and Kintampo falls that add to the beauty of the country

These waterfalls are located across the country and serve as a tourist attraction site for both locals and foreigners

The waterfalls in Ghana have a natural relaxing aura that relieves people of stress when visited and makes them calm

Ghana is one of the few countries in West Africa that boasts impressive waterfalls. The waterfalls are surrounded by pristine nature, giving their visitors a surreal experience. In this article, YEN.com.gh highlights the locations of various waterfalls in Ghana.

Wli Waterfall

The Wli waterfall is located in the Volta Region of Ghana in the village of Wli. The Wli Waterfall is the tallest in West Africa. It also has an upper fall and a lower fall. The stunning terrain and surroundings of Wli make it a top destination for travellers.

Boti Falls

Boti Falls is situated in the Manya Krobo district of Koforidua. The Boti Falls also has upper and lower falls, which the locals usually refer to as either female or male parts of the fall. There is a large space where people may have a picnic with friends and families or in small groups.

Kintampo Falls

The Kintampo Falls in the Brong Ahafo Region on the Punpum river is one of Ghana's tallest waterfalls. It was also known as Sanders Falls during the colonial era, and now it is one of Ghana's most popular waterfalls, drawing a sizable number of tourists each year.

The falls comprise three main drops, the longest of which is 82 feet tall and is concealed deep into the forest.

Fuller Falls

The Fuller Falls in Yabraso near Kintampo was found by a Filipino missionary named Rev. FR. Joseph Panabang in 1988. The waterfall was developed with the assistance of Adamu Amidu, a farmer living beside the river.

The Fuller Falls originates from the Black Volta tributary river Oyoko.

