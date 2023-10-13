Robbers mistakenly stole a loaf of bread instead of cash in the Nadowli-Kaleo District in the Upper West Region

The robbers attacked a businessman who had returned home and stole the bread from his motorbike

After realising the mistake, the robbers returned to the home of the businessman and killed his pregnant wife

Two robbers, who mistook a wrapped loaf of bread for cash, returned to kill the wife of their victim.

They attacked a businessman in the Nadowli-Kaleo District in the Upper West Region around 9:30 pm on October 9, 2023.

The robbers returned to kill the victim's wife following the mistake. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The victim, Raymond Suglo, was left with several wounds after the attack, and the robbers made away with what they thought were sales from his business.

Suglo narrated the incident in more detail to the Daily Graphic on his bed at the Upper West Regional Hospital, where he received treatment.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

After the attack, he was taken to the hospital, but the robbers returned home in his absence and killed his pregnant wife.

Police officer killed in robbery

YEN.com.gh reported separately that a police officer was killed during a robbery attack on a mobile money vendor at Ejura in the Ashanti Region

The Ghana Police Service revealed the identity of the officer who died as General Sergeant Ahmed Kamal.

The Ghana Police Service said two robbers were wounded and arrested, while one accomplice is on the run.

GTV journalist escapes robbery

GTV journalist Sayida Maltiti Sadick recounted a near-death experience on her Facebook page.

The journalist said the bus she travelled in was attacked by armed robbers around Kintampo.

Sadick has since said they arrived safely at their destinations after what she described as a near-death experience.

Thief traced using stolen AirPods

In August 2023, YEN.com.gh reported that a thief was arrested after he broke into a room at Nungua in Accra and stole cash and personal effects, including an Apple AirPods.

30-year-old Bortey Borteye's decision to steal the AirPods helped police track the gadget on the complainant's phone, leading to his arrest.

He has been jailed on two counts for five and two years, but the sentences will run concurrently.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh