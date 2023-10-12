Police Officer Killed After Gunfight With Armed Robbers Attacking Mobile Money Vendor At Ejura
A police officer has died after an attempt to stop a robbery attack on a mobile money vendor at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.
PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!
The Ghana Police Service announced that the officer who died during the incident on October 9, 2023, was General Sergeant Ahmed Kamal.
Kamal died from gunshot wounds sustained during the gunfight with the robbers.
He was pronounced dead on arrival after he was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police arrested two suspects for the attempted robbery, Alhaji Wahab Suleiman and Ibrahim Abubakari.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
One other person is reportedly on the run following the robbery attack.
Source: YEN.com.gh