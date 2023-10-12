A police officer has died after an attempt to stop a robbery attack on a mobile money vendor at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

The Ghana Police Service announced that the officer who died during the incident on October 9, 2023, was General Sergeant Ahmed Kamal.

The deceased officer has been identified as General Sergeant Ahmed Kamal. Source: Facebook/@GhanaPoliceService

Kamal died from gunshot wounds sustained during the gunfight with the robbers.

He was pronounced dead on arrival after he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police arrested two suspects for the attempted robbery, Alhaji Wahab Suleiman and Ibrahim Abubakari.

One other person is reportedly on the run following the robbery attack.

