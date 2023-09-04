GTV journalist Sayida Maltiti Sadick has recounted a near-death experience on her Facebook page

The journalist said the bus she was travelling in was attacked by armed robbers around Kintampo

Sadick has since said they arrived safely at their destinations after what she described as a near-death experience

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

A journalist with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), Sayida Maltiti Sadick, recounted what she called a near-death experience while on the Kintampo highway.

According to her, there was a robbery attempt on the bus she travelled in around Babato Kuma.

Sayida (L) said she was left terrified by the robbery attempt. Source: Facebook/@Sayida Maltiti Sadick

Source: Facebook

Sayida said the suspected robbers opened fire on the bus they were travelling in.

The police escort also fired a warning shot, she added in comments on Facebook after the incident.

“I feel numb. I’ve never been scared like this in my life… a dark experience I didn’t see coming,” Sadick said.

Man jailed for violent robbery

A 19-year-old man was jailed 17 years after stabbing a woman and robbing her of GH¢976 in August 2023.

The convict pleaded for mercy when he was given a 17-year jail term for the attack, which took place at Sakumono.

The convict said he did not know what came over him when he attacked and robbed the woman.

Kwame Danso township protests robbery incidents

YEN.com.gh also reported that residents of Kwame Danso in the Sene West District protested because of incessant robbery incidents.

The protest came after a robbery incident left one dead and four wounded at a phone shop in July 2023.

The DCE of the area has pledged to appeal for security reinforcements from the regional minister.

Thief traced using stolen AirPods

In August 2023, YEN.com.gh reported that a thief was arrested after he broke into a room at Nungua in Accra and stole cash and personal effects, including an Apple AirPods.

30-year-old Bortey Borteye's decision to steal the AirPods helped police track the gadget on the complainant's phone, leading to his arrest.

He has been jailed on two counts for five and two years, but the sentences will run concurrently.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh