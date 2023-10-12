A young nurse has been found dead under baffling circumstances in the Ashanti Region, triggering fear among residents

Rita Asamoah, a mother was three was found dead about hours after she was reported missing by her husband

Asamoah had gone to work the previous day and had not returned home, prompting residents and police to organise a search for her

The killing of a 33-year-old female nurse in Atwima Boko, a town in the Ashanti Region, has put fear in her neighbours and relatives.

Rita Asamoah's body was found in a bush not far from her home with her sandals and other belongings scattered around hours after she was reported missing by her husband.

An unspecified amount of money and items such as baby diapers and baby foods, that she had bought were found lying on the ground.

A resident told Citi News that the marks on her body suggest whoever attacked was deliberate.

"They didn't take any money. Her bag and her [were intact]. They [assailants] didn't take anything," Asamoah's neighbour said after her body was found on Wednesday, October 11.

The report said Rita’s husband went to the police early Tuesday, October 10, 2023, to report her wife missing.

He reportedly told police and neighbours that his wife had not returned home after going to work the previous day.

Subsequently, the police and community members mounted a search for Rita and found her sandals just 100 metres away from her residence.

The search was intensified her lifeless body was discovered in a bush not far from her residence.

She had three children aged 12, 4 and 2 years old.

Asamoah's neighbours in the quiet town say they are scared for their lives following her baffling murder.

“Due to the death of our neighbour, we are indeed living in fear,” said Samuel Afrifa, a neighbour of the deceased, in Twi.

He added:

"We want authorities to beef up security here.”

Police have since deposited Asamoah's body at the morgue.

Source: YEN.com.gh