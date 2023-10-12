Video has resurfaced of a Wontumi FM analyst accurately predicting happenings in the New Patriotic Party

The analyst made predictions based on a dream that four persons would contest the NPP flagbearership in November 2023

The Wontumi FM contributor also said the victor of the NPP's Super Delegates Congress would not become the party flagbearer

An old video has re-emerged of a panellist on the Wontumi FM morning show making a close-to-accurate prediction of the outcome of the August New Patriotic Party Super Delegates Congress.

During the show on July 12, 2023, the panellist said he had dreamt about the outcome and accurately predicted that four persons would contest for the NPP flagbearership during the November delegates conference.

The Wontumi FM Analyst's prediction suggests that Bawumia will not be the NPP flagbearer.

His predictions and account of his dream were captured in a video on Wontumi FM's Facebook page.

The final part of his dream and prediction was that the overwhelming victor of the special delegates congress would not become the NPP flagbearer.

“The person who came first with a resounding victory in this special delegates conference, during the general election, someone will leapfrog him to become the presidential candidate for the New Patriotic Party.”

The panellist stressed that his dreams “do not fail.”

Some observers have taken his prediction to mean that Kennedy Agyapong is well placed to leapfrog Mahamudu Bawumia to become the NPP flagbearer.

Though the NPP was heading into the November conference with five aspirants, Alan Kyerematen resigned, leaving four aspirants, as the panellist predicted.

Results from Special Delegates Congress

Vice President Bawumia won the Super Delegates Congress by a landslide, with 629 votes.

Most polls had tipped Bawumia to win the votes comprehensively. Agyapong, with 132 votes, followed Bawumia.

Kyerematen came third with 95 votes, underperforming according to projections.

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto came fourth with 36 votes, representing 4.01%.

Francis Addai Nimoh and former energy minister Boakye Agyarko tied for the fifth position, leaving the race undecided.

But Agyarko eventually dropped out of the race, and a run-off was cancelled.

