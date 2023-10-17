A farmer has created a buzz in his village after bravely wrestling a huge python that tried to eat his dog

John Tego, who resides in Sowodadiem in the Central Region said the massive snake had coiled around the dog breaking its bones

However, moved by his loyal dog's suffering, he attacked the 18-foot python with a machete and eventually subdued it

A 33-year-old farmer in a village called Sowodadiem in the Assin North district of the Central Region has become a local hero after returning home with the corpse of a python that he claims tried to eat him and his dog.

John Tege's popularity even soared after narrating his heroic exploits to a reporter for Rich FM and Angel News about how he fearlessly battled the 18-foot snake and eventually killed it.

Tege told Kwame Owusu Asante that the dramatic encounter started while he was returning home from the farm with his dog.

File photos showing a python about the same size as the one killed in Sowodadiem and a surprised face. Source: Getty Images

Source: UGC

He said he realised suddenly that his dog, which was trotting a few meters behind him, had started to whimper.

Startled by his dog's distress, he turned to see a massive python coiled around his beloved dog, attempting to asphyxiate or swallow it.

This confrontation took place near a riverside on their way home, he said.

Tege said that moved by the struggle of his loyal canine companion within the tight grip of the python, he decided to intervene.

With great determination, he used his machete to confront the snake.

After observing the python's reaction and agility, he devised a strategy to subdue it.

He said he successfully defeated the snake by inflicting machete wounds that ensured the creature's demise.

Following his victory, Tege showed the residents his hard-won prize, leaving them in awe.

He plans to sell the python for Gh¢600.00 to traditional medicine practitioners who value its fat for its potential in treating swellings, boils, toothaches, and its effectiveness in reducing stretch marks and scars.

Hungry lion refuses to kill and eat goat in zoo

In an unrelated story, YEN.com.gh reported that a lion ran away from a goat instead of killing and eating it after the domestic animal was thrown into the zoo.

A video that captured the unusual moment was posted on TikTok, and it has gone viral and surprised a lot of people.

The video was said to have been recorded at the Ogba Zoo in Benin City, Edo state, where the goat was thrown at the lion.

Okyeame Kwame expresses love for animals

In another story, Okyeame Kwame told Giovani Caleb on 3FM Drive last February that has a deep love for animals, explaining that is why he is now vegan.

The rapper mentioned that he does not harm animals, even dangerous snakes that could hurt him.

The musician's position stunned Giovani Caleb, leading to a hilarious banter between the pair.

Cute little girl pleads with dad not cook fowl meant for dinner

Also, last year, YEN.com.gh carried the story about a caring young girl who was seen in a video pleading for a fowl that was about to be killed.

In the video, she was heard asking her father not to kill the fowl and that she was no longer interested in enjoying the meat.

Netizens who saw the video said the girl has a pure heart and the world needs more of her.

Source: YEN.com.gh