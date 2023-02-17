Okyeame Kwame, in an interview with Giovani Caleb on 3FM Drive, revealed how much love he had for animals and why he is now vegan

The rapper mentioned that he does not harm animals, even dangerous snakes that could hurt him

The musician's position stunned Giovani Caleb, leading to a hilarious banter between the pair

Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame revealed his love for animals in a recent interview with Giovani Caleb on 3FM Drive. In the interview, the artiste spoke about how he became a vegan and shared his unique approach to dealing with snakes.

Okyeame Kwame, known for his hit songs such as Faithful and Hallelujah, spoke about his love for animals and how it inspired him to adopt a vegan lifestyle. He shared that he became a vegan after learning about the impact of animal agriculture on the environment and the ethical issues surrounding animal cruelty.

During the interview, the musician shared his unique approach to snakes. He revealed that he would never kill a snake, even if it invaded his home. Instead, he would check the eyes of the snake to see if it was poisonous. He explained that only 20 species of snakes are venomous and that checking their eyes is a foolproof way of determining if they pose a threat.

The revelation amused the host, Giovani Caleb, who was impressed by Okyeame's love for animals and his unique approach to snakes.

In addition to his revelation about snakes, Okyeame Kwame also spoke about his belief that animals have feelings like humans and should not be killed—a perspective which further demonstrated his deep compassion for animals and his commitment to living a cruelty-free lifestyle.

