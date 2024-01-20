Freedom Jacob Caesar has been trending on social media after he declared his intention to run for president in the 2024 general election

In an old video that has resurfaced, The New Force leader was captured with Ghanaian businessmen Osei Kwame Despite and Ernest Ofori Sarpong

The clip in which Osei Kwame Despite showed maturity when he saw Freedom Jacob Caesar gathered different remarks

Leader of The New Force, Freedom Jacob Caesar, aka Cheddar, known in real life as Nana Kwame Bediako, has been trending on the internet for diverse reasons.

He garnered attention when the Government of Ghana cancelled The Convention, an event that had been scheduled for Sunday, 7 January 2024, by his foundation, New Africa Foundation.

Old video of Osei Kwame Despite and Freedom Jacob Caesar spark reactions. Photo credit: @BlessmanReigns.

Source: Twitter

Freedom Jacob Caesar was compelled to reveal his face as the man behind The New Force movement after the incident, declaring his intention to run for president in the 2024 general election. He has since granted interviews to promote his brand and agenda.

In an old video that has reemerged, the real estate titan was spotted with businessmen Osei Kwame Despite and Ernest Ofori Sarpong.

The moment Osei Kwame humbly saluted Freedom Jacob Caesar to welcome the latter to an event was filmed on tape.

Watch the video below:

Online users react to the video of the businessmen

YEN.com.gh selected them here.

@Lindamaxi commented:

Too much money in one video.

@Maame_Jazzy indicated:

Despite is so humble.

@ackah_jem indicated:

These entrepreneurs can manage this country. They are already successful in their various ventures. As a President, you are the CEO of the state. How can one manage a whole country's resources when he or she has never worked in an ice water hawking business? The result is what we see.

@a_zap said:

Cheddar is wealthy.

Nana Kwame Bediako reveals he derives inspiration from poverty

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that businessman-turned-politician Nana Kwame Bediako said poverty inspired him.

During an interview on TV3's New Day on Thursday, January 11, the leader of The New Force movement added that he is also motivated by the nation's leaders, including personalities from the 60s.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh