Ghanaians are set to benefit from the lifting of visa restrictions from yet another African country.

Kenya President William Ruto has said Kenya will lift visa requirements for all Africans by December 31, 2023, to boost trade.

Kenya is planning to lift visa requirements for all African countries by December 31, 2023.

Speaking during a biodiversity summit in Congo, Ruto said the visa restrictions were needless barriers to trade.

Kenya's decision to remove visa restrictions for Africans drew some praise from Ghanaians online, who are also in favour of a borderless Africa.

Visa waiver for South Africa

The governments of Ghana and South Africa have signed a visa waiver agreement for their passport holders.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the waiver agreement will take effect from November 1, 2023.

The agreement will allow Ghanaians to stay in South Africa for up to 90 days without a visa.

Visa applications online

The South African government has allowed Ghanaians to apply for its visas online.

South African High Commission said Ghanaians could visit the portal of the Department of Home Affairs of the Republic of South Africa

The High Commission said requirements such as passport details, a letter of invitation, proof of accommodation and a bank statement are still in force and will be verified upon arrival.

UK to increase immigration fees

The UK has increased immigration and nationality fees.

YEN.com.gh reported that there will be an up to 35% increase in the cost of UK visas for Ghanaians and other prospective immigrants.

Ghanaians applying for student visas outside the UK will pay £127 more after the increase to £490.

