Israel has used a purported Ghanaian footballer in a propaganda video amid its onslaught on Palestine territory

Some Ghanaians online have fumed saying the purported Ghanaian footballer, Ali Mohammed, plays for Niger

In a video on Twitter, Ali Mohamed said the conflict was about terrorism and called for support for Israel

Ghanaians on Twitter are taking on the Israel Embassy after it used a purported Ghanaian for propaganda amid its onslaught on the people of Palestine.

Checks indicated that the purported Ghanaian, Ali Mohamed, represents Niger at the national team level.

Ali Mohamed (L) represents Niger at the national team level. Source: Twitter/@IsraelinGhana

Source: Getty Images

Past reporting by the likes of CNN have described Ali Mohamed as a Christian from Niger.

This has led some Ghanaian observers to criticise the embassy for parading a fake Ghanaian to gain sympathy.

But it remains unclear if he also has Ghanaian citizenship.

The Israeli onslaught on the Palestinian territory of Gaza began on October 7 when Hamas launched a military offensive that killed over a thousand in Israel, including many civilians.

Israel subsequently declared a state of war and has since been bombing Gaza.

In a video on Twitter, Ali Mohamed said the conflict was about terrorism and called for some condemnation of violence against Israel.

EU warns Musk's X spreading disinformation

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a related story that Elon Musk was warned that his platform X, formerly Twitter, is spreading "illegal content and disinformation".

The letter said concerns had heightened after the Hamas attack against Israel and demanded Musk respond to the complaint within 24 hours and contact "relevant law enforcement authorities".

Hamas vs Israel: Things to know

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on things to know about Hamas' attack on Israel.

Recall that according to Israeli media, at daybreak on Saturday, October 7, gunmen had opened fire on passers-by in the town of Sderot, and footage circulating on social media appeared to show clashes in city streets as well as gunmen in jeeps roaming the countryside.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh