Joy News' Erastus Asare Donkor has been named the 2023 Ghana Journalist Associations' (GJA's) Journalist of the Year award.

Asare Donkor won at the annual flagship event of the Ghana Journalists Association, which celebrates and recognises exemplary journalism.

The Multimedia Group Limited journalist picked the biggest award of the night at the ceremony held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Sunday, October 29.

Erastus Asare Donkor's work on 'galmasey' won his the GJA award

His work Destruction for Gold, earned him the highest honour among fellow journalists.

In the citation Asare Donkor, the GJA commended Asare for his significant contributions to national development.

Describing him as a hero and true patriot, the GJA acknowledged his exceptional journalistic standards throughout 2022.

“You demonstrated outstanding quality in journalism standards in the year 2022, capping it with the three-part destruction-for-gold documentary. In that work, you exposed the greed and some characters behind the wanton destruction of the environment. There is no doubt that you served your country in this way, bringing attention to a menace threatening to consume the nation. For your sterling journalistic work and the boldness you exhibited in the discharge of a cardinal duty in the interest of the nation, the Ghana Journalists Association is proud to honour you with the PAV Ansah Journalist of the Year Award.”

Upon receiving the award, Erastus Asare Donkor expressed his gratitude and acknowledged his colleagues who also put their lives on the line to cover such stories.

“I’m just humbled by this award. Let me say glory to Jehovah. We have come very far. The care and protection HE has given us is much appreciated. I stand before you deeply honoured and profoundly humbled to receive this national award for this investigative journalism. It is a recognition not just for my work, but a testament to the power of responsible journalism in our society," GBC online quoted him as saying.

The winner received a standing ovation

The win for Asare Donkor was thought by many attendees of the awards to be well-deserved.

Immediately his named was mentioned, the whole auditroium went into a rapturous applause with many people giving him a standing

