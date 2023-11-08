Kennedy Agyapong, despite his loss in the 2023 NPP presidential primaries, emanates hope and optimism for his supporters and the nation

In a viral video, he is captured touring the huge Ashanti Steel project after losing the NPP flagbearer race to Bawumia

In an earlier video, Ken Agyapong's comments suggested that he has left the door open to ventures in both business and politics

Following the 2023 New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries, Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, emerges as a compelling figure of unwavering resolve and inexhaustible determination.

But that is not the only thing making waves online as a video of his massive steel project, touted as the biggest in Africa makes waves on TikTok.

The video, according to many, shows that Agyapong is transcending mere electoral outcomes.

A file photo of a steel factory launched in April 2021 at Tema and Kennedy Agyapong. Source: Instagram/@honkennedyoheneagyapong

Source: Facebook

While he may not have clinched the party's nomination, the maverick politician radiates a contagious enthusiasm, encapsulating an aura of optimism and boundless possibilities that has captured the hearts and minds of many on the internet.

The captivating video recently circulated through TikTok and other social media platforms captures the Assin Central legislator's spirited tour of Ashanti Steel, one of his many business ventures.

In a video, a lady captures ongoing works at the soon-to-be-completed steel factory. The video shows partially completed assembly lines and huge machines that are yet to be fired up.

In a previous video, Agyapong conveyed his appreciation for the indomitable faith his supporters within the governing party have placed in him throughout his political journey, despite the recent electoral setback.

"He who runs away lives to fight another day," he said, suggesting that he may contest the flagbearer race again in 2028.

Reactions to the video on TikTok have been mixed, but many netizens praised Agypaong's entrepreneurial spirit.

"Ken is just a good person," someone remarked.

Another person remarked:

"NPP will suffer in opposition saa."

Still, another person commented:

"Ken shouldn’t campaign [for] for NPP in 2024…He should focus on [the] constituency,"

There were a few critical comments, however:

"After the election no campaign you better stop this and [follow] Ken's unity message to our beloved party," someone criticised the lady making the live video.

Kennedy Agyapong rumoured to be planning to boycott Bawumia's 2024 campaign

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that after the NPP presidential race, Kennedy Agyapong initially praised the election process and expressed support for Vice President Bawumia's 2024 presidential campaign.

However, Kennedy's campaign spokesperson, Ralph Agyapong, hinted at a potential change in Kennedy's commitment.

Meanwhile, Ken Agyapong's official stance on the issue of whether he will support Bawumia's campaign or not remains uncertain.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh