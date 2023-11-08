The KNUST SRC has announced that qualified photographers who wish to cover the upcoming graduation ceremony should apply

The SRC president of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Yvonne Osei Adobea, has announced that qualified photographers who wish to cover the upcoming graduation will be given access to do so.

A statement released on November 8 and sighted by YEN.com.gh on X revealed that the decision was taken after extensive consultation with the management of the university.

"In essence, no firm, outfit or individual has been awarded exclusive rights to cover photography during the event.

Photographers are advised to follow due process to get the requisite clearance, and graduates are advised only to patronize accredited photographers"

Yvonne Osei Adobea thanked the university management and assured the students of the SRC's commitment towards ensuring the advancement of their cause.

She also congratulated the graduands.

"This SRC is committed to the cause of justice, fairness, and transparency, and we will continue to stand with our students to demand that their welfare is ALWAYS prioritized," parts of the statement read.

Ghanaians commend the KNUST SRC

Many people who reacted to the post commended the KNUST SRC for the good work done.

@WMT wrote:

It's still at their discretion. They can simply refuse to grant accreditation to the others.

@princeszn_ reacted:

Well done Presdo

@OpokuMensahLou1 stated:

Good work done though. Advocate for the students

@QuadwoCue indicated:

I’m very proud of you.You fought a good fight God bless you

@KofiDebr commented:

I never regret voting for you

