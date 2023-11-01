Six Western Togoland Foundation members have been jailed and fined after attacks on two police stations in 2020

The attacks on police stations at Mepe and Aveyime were parts of a purported push to secede from Ghana

The court was initially trying 10 persons but acquitted and discharged four of the persons who were arrested

Six more members of the Western Togoland Foundation have been jailed for a cumulative 13 years and six months.

They also face fines of 1,300 penalty units, which amount to GH¢15,600.

The attacks on police stations at Aveyime and Mepe took place on September 25, 2020. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The six were involved in the blocking roads at Sogakope and attacks on police stations at Aveyime and Mepe on September 25, 2020.

These incidents were allegedly part of plans of parts of the Volta Region to secede from Ghana.

The accused, who numbered 10, pleaded not guilty to attending a meeting and being members of a prohibited organisation.

The court discharged four accused persons and convicted the other six, who got jail terms of six months and three years in prison in addition to the fines.

Five earlier jailed for the same attack

Five members of the Western Togoland Restoration Front were jailed after they were arrested in 2022

They were arrested for attacking the Aveyime and Mepe police stations, all in the Volta Region, and blocking the road

They were each sentenced to five years in jail with hard labour by the Criminal Division of the High Court.

Western Togoland agitations, Bawku conflict, increase Ghana’s risk of terrorist attacks

YEN.com.gh reported in 2022 that a report found that Ghana risks terrorist attacks due to existing triggers that have remained unresolved for many years.

The West Africa Centre for Counter-Extremism mentioned the Bawku Conflict and the Western Togoland issue as dangerous for Ghana's security.

The report explained that with their vast exploitative capacity, extremists descending on Ghana and other coastal countries in the sub-region could take advantage of existing threats.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh