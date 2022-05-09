A new report says Ghana risks terrorist attacks due to existing triggers that have remained unresolved for many years

The West Africa Centre for Counter-Terrorism mentioned the Bawku Conflict and the Western Togoland issue as very dangerous for Ghana's security

The report explained that with their huge exploitative capacity, extremists descending on Ghana and other coast countries in the sub-region could take advantage of existing threats

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A new report on Ghana’s exposure to violent extremism has said the unending Bawku chieftaincy conflict and the unresolved challenge of Western Togoland separatists expose Ghana to terrorist attacks.

The West Africa Centre for Counter-Terrorism (WACCE) report said the numerous ethnic tensions in Northern Ghana remain a significant trigger of violent attacks on the country by terror groups.

Police officers patrol by the wreckage of a car at the scene of suicide car bomb attack that targeted the city's police commissioner in Mogadishu, on July 10, 2021. Source: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

According to the 2022 WACCE report on the “threat of violent extremism to coastal states,” generally, violent extremism was descending on Ghana and other coastal states from the troubled Sahel region.

“Even though the fatality numbers are presently down from the peak of over 7,200 in the region in 2014, the threat has increased in complexity and geographical spread. Today 53% of all ECOWAS states are grappling with terrorist violence.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

“The spread, occurring through a spillover phenomenon, has ravaged the Northern borders of not only Burkina Faso but also of Ivory Coast, Benin and Togo recently,” the report said.

According to the WACCE report, with all of Ghana’s neighbours under attack, the country has now been encircled by the threat.

“These developments are dangerous for Ghana. Ghana’s proximity to these countries (Burkina Faso to the North, Benin and Togo to the East and Ivory Coast to the West) exposes the country to extremist recruitment or attacks or both,” the report stated.

The report added further:

"Extremists have a huge exploitative capacity. Ghana has over 352 unresolved chieftaincy conflicts. The protracted chieftaincy and ethnic conflicts in the border regions constitute a direct threat and opportunity for extremist exploitation.”

Alert Over Terrorist Attack: Col Aboagye Wades In With Probing Questions

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that retired army chief, Colonel Festus Aboagye, questioned Ghana's Ministry of National Security's handling of a threat of a terrorist attack on Ghana.

The security analyst and consultant at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training College (KAIPTC) has told YEN.com.gh that the Ministry seems to be over-emphasising the use of "National Security" to quell the possible terror attack. Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, revealed in Parliament on Monday, April 4, 2022, that the country was on high alert to deal with any terrorist attacks.

"Ghana has so far not been attacked, but we believe that we have to hold ourselves ready at all times to ensure that if there is an attack, we will be able to handle it," the Minister said.

However, Col Aboagye (rtd) said he finds the Minister's approach problematic.

Source: YEN.com.gh