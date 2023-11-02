The Electoral Commission has said victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage will be able to vote without their voter ID

The Commission said such persons have to be at their polling stations to be allowed to vote without their ID

The District-Level Election is scheduled for Tuesday, December 19, 2023, across 38,622 polling stations

Persons displaced by the Akosombo Dam spillage can vote in the December 19, 2023, District-Level Election without their voter ID card.

The Electoral Commission (EC) has assured victims they could vote if their names were correctly registered.

The District-Level Election is scheduled for Tuesday, December 19, 2023. Source: Getty Images

The commission, however, said such persons would have to find their polling stations to be allowed to vote without their voter ID cards.

Persons who do not go to their correct polling stations will not be allowed to vote, said Samuel Tettey, the Deputy Chairman in charge of Operations.

The spillage of the Akosombo Dam caused massive flooding that displaced thousands of people living around the lower Volta basin.

EC to exhibit provisional voter register

The Electoral Commission will exhibit the provisional voter register from Friday, November 3, 2023.

The exhibition of the register comes ahead of the District-Level Elections in December at all 38,622 polling stations.

The register exhibition allows prospective voters to verify their details and make corrections.

EC to create Guan constituency

The Electoral Commission has begun processes in Parliament to establish the Guan constituency.

Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe, and Lolobi traditional areas will come under Guan after not having a representative in Parliament.

The commission has initiated the replacement of ID cards for the constituents of Guan in preparation for the 2024 elections.

CSO urges citizens to challenge EC

A civil society organisation, CARE GHANA, earlier charged citizens to take an interest in the concerns raised about the voter registration exercise.

The CSO’s Executive Director, David Kumi Addo, told YEN.com.gh that citizens could also pursue legal action because of the concerns about disenfranchisement.

The group also believes the EC is undermining the decentralisation efforts with its actions.

