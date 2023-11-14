A 29-year-old pharmacist has filed a legal case against the Volta River Authority Hospital, seeking £12 million in damages for allegedly being administered the wrong medicine

The incorrect drug administration resulted in significant harm to the pharmacist's mental and physical health, causing her to be incapacitated

While the mainstream report focused on the medical error, a conflicting narrative on social media suggested that the pharmacist rejected the prescribed medicine due to its cost

A 29-year-old pharmacist has reportedly initiated legal action against the Volta River Authority Hospital situated in Aboadze, Western Region.

The alleged is seeking GH¢1212 million in damages for the administration of incorrect medicine that led to significant harm to her health.

The pharmacist, whose identity remains undisclosed, claimed he received an injection of IM Atracurium 50mg instead of Antigen D, resulting in mental and physical incapacitation, according to a report by GHOne TV sighted by YEN.com.gh.

While the report seeks to highlight an instance of medical error or medical negligence, a conflicting narrative emerged on social media through @BoJacck.

The social media activist is suggesting that the pharmacist declined the prescribed medicine from VRA Hospital due to its cost.

The Pharmacist allegedly opted for medicine from her workplace, which was erroneously injected by a nurse without proper verification, leading to severe health consequences.

Below is @BoJacck's claim on X.

Not long ago, the high court directed the 37 Military Hospital and the Chief of Defence Staff to release the details of an investigative report that details the cause of death of Solomon Asare-Kumah at the health facility in a similar medical negligence case.

