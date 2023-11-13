An alumna of Kumasi Technical University (KsTU) has been commended for transforming her final-year project into a business

Anastasia Acquah pursued a Bachelor of Technology programme as a student

The young lady now uses neem leaf extracts to produce soap

The Kumasi Technical University (KsTU) has commended one of its alumni, Anastasia Acquah, who actualized her dream of becoming an entrepreneur by successfully transforming her final year project work into a business.

Anastasia, who pursued a Bachelor of Technology programme, embarked on a research project in her final year focusing on the formulation of a unique bar soap made from neem leaf extracts.

KsTU graduate transforms project work into business Photo credit: kstu.edu.gh

Source: UGC

Speaking on the business, the brain behind Choice Neem Soap expressed delight that she offered a programme that gives students the chance to acquire practical skills and also empowers them to become self-employed upon graduation.

The amazing feat of Anastasia was made public by KsTU in a publication on its website.

Source: YEN.com.gh