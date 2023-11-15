Kenneth Agyei Kuranchie's application challenging John Dramani Mahama's eligibility for the 2024 elections was rejected by the Supreme Court

Despite the setback, Kuranchie remains determined to rectify the errors in his suit and return to court

The Supreme Court ruled on November 14, 2023, that John Dramani Mahama is eligible to run in the 2024 General Elections

In the aftermath of the Supreme Court's rejection of his application challenging the eligibility of former President John Dramani Mahama to contest the 2024 elections, Kenneth Agyei Kuranchie remains resolute in his commitment to rectify the errors in his suit and return to court.

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, November 14, deemed Kuranchie's application defective, leading to its dismissal.

Addressing reporters after the court's decision, Kuranchie, a private legal practitioner, acknowledged the ongoing discussions about the potential outcome and maintained a determined stance.

"We have been engaged in discussions about this process for about two weeks now, and this was anticipated as a possible outcome. As lawyers, when we come to court, sometimes you win, and sometimes you lose, but you take it in your stride, then you hope for a better day," 3news.com quoted him as saying.

While admitting that oversights can occur in legal processes, the Managing Editor of the Daily Searchlight assured that he would correct the errors in his documents and return to court.

He said:

“Sometimes these oversights happen. I shall be contesting primaries, and after the primaries...I will have more time to correct the documents and come back.”

In June this year, Kuranchie filed a suit against Mahama that challenged his eligibility to contest the presidency next year. He has been contemplating the suit since 2018.

It is his argument that per the proper interpretation of Article 66 (1) of the 1992 Constitution, the apex court of the land ought to declare the former president ineligible to contest as a president.

He argued that the interpretation of that article, Mahama can't contest as president again because he is a "former president".

However, in a ruling on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, the Supreme Court dismissed the suit. The Supreme Court also ruled that Mahama is eligible to run in the 2024 General Elections

He disclosed that he will return to court after December 2, 2023.

Owusu-Bempah speaks on Mahama presidential bid

In a separate news about Mahama's presidential bid, Rev. Isaac Owusu-Bempah has said the former president no longer has spiritual barriers hindering him.

The New Patriotic Party-aligned Owusu-Bempah had dismissed Mahama's chances at the presidency in the past.

Now, the preacher said these spiritual barriers that hindered John Mahama in the 2020 elections have been obliterated.

