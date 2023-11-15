Two-year-old Juweida Osman has been abducted in Accra's busy Makola area while her mother loaded goods into her shop

A mysterious woman has been captured on CCTV carrying the child away during the incident, raising concerns and initiating a police investigation

The distressed mother, Fuseina Osman, has reported the case to the police, and the public is urged to provide any information regarding Juweida's whereabouts

A sense of alarm and distress enveloped the sprawling Makola market, specifically China House in Accra after a 2-year-old girl named Juweida Osman was reportedly abducted.

The child was stolen under perplexing circumstances on the morning of Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

According to a report by GhanaWeb, the distressing incident unfolded at around 11:00 am when, as recounted by an eyewitness, Juweida's mother, Fuseina Osman was engrossed in the task of loading fresh goods into her shop.

To the mother's astonishment, after completing the task, she discovered that her child was nowhere to be found.

Luckily, CCTV footage has emerged revealing a woman carrying the missing toddler away in her arms.

This revelation intensified the concern, prompting immediate action, and the incident has since been formally reported to the police, who are actively engaged in launching an investigation into the matter.

In a statement provided by a trader closely associated with the distressed mother, it was confirmed that law enforcement is diligently working to trace the whereabouts of Juweida Osman.

The contact numbers 0591752670 and 0247044386 have been made public.

The family is urging anyone with information to come forward and assist in the swift resolution of this missing person's issue.

