The embattled former Secretary to the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Charles Bissue, has declared his intention to contest for the Essikado-Ketan parliamentary seat.

Bissue plans to contest the New Patriotic Party primary to represent the constituency in Parliament.

Former Secretary to the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining, Charles Bissue. Source: Facebook/@Charles Cromwell Nanabanyin Onuawonto Bissue

Source: Facebook

In his announcement, GhanaWeb reported that he urged the NPP supporters to rally behind him to ensure victory for the NPP.

Bissue expects to pick up his nomination forms on December 20, 2023.

The current Member of Parliament for the constituency is Joe Ghartey, a former Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament and a former Minister of Justice and Attorney-General.

Bissue is in court trying to stop the Special Prosecutor from investigating him.

The Special Prosecutor is investigating Bissue because of his involvement in alleged corruption during his time as a secretary for the IMCIM.

He was captured on camera receiving a purported drive from an undercover reporter in 2020.

But he has maintained his innocence since being caught up in the alleged corruption.

The Special Prosecutor arrested Bissue in June 2023 after turning himself in, but was later released on bail.

The former presidential staffer was declared wanted for failing to honour several invitations by the Special Prosecutor.

Akufo-Addo's promise to end galamsey described as "figure of speech"

In April this year, Bissue grabbed headlines when he declared, to the surprise of many, that Nana Akufo-Addo's famous quote about putting his presidency on the line to fight illegal mining, aka galamsey, was a mere figure of speech.

Charles Bissue stated that the president did not mean it literally when he said, "I am prepared to put my presidency on the line in the fight against galamsey.”

He told the current affairs programme PM Express, which aired on April 25, 2023, that the promise by the president was misconstrued.

