A video that captures employees from Quick Credit Ghana creating a scene at a local restaurant, reportedly located in Laterbiokoshie, Accra, has gone viral.

The staff, wearing white shirts, are said to be attempting to recover a loan amount owed by the managers of the restaurant.

The video captures the staff being aggressive and confrontational as they clash with staff of the restaurant.

A vehicle belonging to the Quick Credit debt recovery task force and a creative image of a man. Source: Twitter/@fawogyimiiko and Getty Images.

The video was shared by @eddie_wrt on X. A voice could be heard explaining in the background that the Quick Credit staff later locked up the premises.

They also allegedly forced entry into the restaurant and packed furniture before leaving.

The footage, recorded in the evening, did not reveal whether anyone got injured during the violent confrontation.

This is not the first time Quick Credit Ghana staff have been in the spotlight for using what some have described as violent means to retrieve money loaned to individuals and firms.

In August this year, the Tarkwa Circuit Court imposed a fine of GH¢3,600 each on four employees of the Tarkwa branch of the microfinance company.

The court found them culpable of causing harm to one Michael Kwesi Affum, a security officer of G4S security company.

Many commentators condemned the attack on the restaurant.

@fawogyimiiko said:

"Attacked workers Aden ebe the workers wey take the loan? These people need to be stopped."

@Hitwaddle also commented:

"Land of lawlessness! hmmm. The earlier the authorities does something about these barbaric acts from the loan agents of Quick credit the better, before it gets bl00dy with a similar retaliations from some sect of the loan clients…"

@iamphaya further noted:

"Imagine the business owner was armed like big matter! It will eventually get there someday! We just dey sit and watch."

