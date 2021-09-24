Some neighbours and co-tenants of Josephine Panyin Mensah have invoked curses on people disputing her pregnancy

In a video online, a man is seen invoking curses with a white egg and schnapps

Josephine reportedly went missing on September 16 while nine months pregnant and was found at Axim on September 21, 2021, without the pregnancy

Some neighbours and co-tenants of Josephine Panyin Mensah, the woman who reportedly went missing in Takoradi, have invoked curses on people disputing her pregnancy.

They disputed the police statement that she was never pregnant as they gathered onto the street in Takoradi Columbia to protest, accusing the police of spreading falsehood.

While registering the displeasure, others went as far as invoking curses on people disputing her pregnancy.

Found T'di Woman: Angry Neighbours Curse Persons Disputing her Pregnancy with Egg and 'Akpeteshie'. Photo credit: Metro TV

Source: Instagram

Invoking curses

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram account of Metro News, a man is seen invoking curses with a white egg and schnapps against people disputing her pregnancy.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Watch the video below:

Mother of T'di Woman Speaks

Meanwhile, Agnes Essel, the mother of Josephine Panyin Mensah, insists her daughter was pregnant despite a statement by the Ghana Police saying Josephine was never pregnant.

She confirmed her daughter had been with her for the past three weeks until the day she was allegedly kidnapped.

Speaking in an interview with TV3, Josephine's mother also confirmed her daughter had been visiting the Takoradi Hospital for checkups during the period she was staying with her.

Josephine Panyin Mensah is said to have gone missing on September 16 while nine months pregnant and was found at Axim on September 21, 2021.

Husband of Missing Takoradi Woman Speaks

In a related story, the husband of the pregnant woman kidnapped in Takoradi, Michael Simons, spoke after his wife, Josephine Panyin Simons, was found.

He confirmed that his wife, who is now temporarily mute, was found without the pregnancy she carried for 9 months.

He said his wife, who herself is a twin, was set to deliver before her sudden disappearance on September 16, 2021, when she went for a walk in the early hours of the morning.

Source: Yen