A 22-year-old mechanical apprentice has been accused of stealing GH¢308,700.00 worth of vehicle spare parts from his master

The apprentice has been charged with 17 counts of stealing and was granted bail of GH¢350,000.00 with three sureties

The suspect admitted to stealing the spare parts and selling them for less than GH¢1,500

A 22-year-old mechanical apprentice, Richard Agyei, has been accused of stealing GH¢308,700.00 worth of vehicle spare parts from his master.

The apprentice allegedly stole the items in December 2022 and has been charged with 17 counts of stealing.

The suspect pleaded not guilty to the charges. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted bail of GH¢350,000.00 with three sureties.

His master is a trader at Abossey Okai in Accra and deals with spare parts for V8 vehicles, such as headlights.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Richard had been entrusted with the key to the building where the parts were being kept.

He was questioned by his master and admitted to stealing the spare parts with some accomplices.

Richard admitted to stealing a pair of Land Cruiser headlights, a set of Prado tail lights and two sets of Hilux tail lights, which he sold to someone at Abossey Okai at GH¢800.00 and GH¢500.00 each.

The complainant reported the matter to the police, and Richard was arrested and sent to the Korle-Bu Police Station.

During investigations, Richard admitted to stealing a pair of Land Cruiser headlights, a set of Prado tail lights and two sets of Hilux tail lights, which he sold to someone at Abossey Okai at GH¢800 and GH¢500 each.

Police officer killed in robbery

YEN.com.gh reported separately that a police officer was killed during a robbery attack on a mobile money vendor at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

The Ghana Police Service revealed the identity of the officer who died as General Sergeant Ahmed Kamal.

The Ghana Police Service said two robbers were wounded and arrested, while one accomplice is on the run.

GTV journalist escapes robbery

GTV journalist Sayida Maltiti Sadick recounted a near-death experience on her Facebook page.

The journalist said the bus she travelled in was attacked by armed robbers around Kintampo.

Sadick has since said they arrived safely at their destinations after what she described as a near-death experience.

Thief traced using stolen AirPods

In August 2023, YEN.com.gh reported that a thief was arrested after he broke into a room at Nungua in Accra and stole cash and personal effects, including an Apple AirPods.

30-year-old Bortey Borteye's decision to steal the AirPods helped police track the gadget on the complainant's phone, leading to his arrest.

He has been jailed on two counts for five and two years, but the sentences will run concurrently.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh