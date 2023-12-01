Ghana's Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, has spearheaded AFRIWOCC in collaboration with UNDP to sponsor 48 young African climate activists for COP28

In a joint statement, AFRIWOCC and UNDP emphasized the importance of amplifying the voices of women and children in climate discussions, aligning with the 2023 AFRIWOCC Communique

The selected participants will contribute to climate dialogues, build networks, and showcase innovative solutions, while highlighting the pivotal role of youth in addressing climate change's impacts on women and children

Ghana's Second Lady, Her Excellency Samira Bawumia, has taken a prominent role in advancing climate action by leading AFRIWOCC (Climate Change at the Africa Women and Children Conference) in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

In a joint statement released on Thursday, November 30, 2023, AFRIWOCC and UNDP announced the sponsorship of forty-eight young climate activists from various African countries.

The initiative aims to facilitate their participation in the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) held from November 30 to December 12, 2023.

Samira Bawumia at COP 28 Photo credit: mlnr.gov.gh

Madam Ahunna Eziakonwa, Assistant Administrator, Assistant Secretary-General, and UNDP Regional Director for Africa, pledged this collaborative effort during the AFRIWOCC High-Level Dialogue, a side event at the Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi, Kenya.

"In recognition of the pivotal role of the youth in driving critical climate solutions, through innovations and meaningful dialogues," the statement emphasizes the importance of empowering young climate activists.

The selected participants, representing a diverse group of Africa’s youth, will contribute to discussions, build networks, and showcase innovative solutions in the fight against climate change, particularly addressing its impacts on women and children.

The sponsorship covers essential aspects such as visa processing, air tickets, accommodation, transportation, and accreditation facilitation.

AFRIWOCC and UNDP express their commitment to ensuring the continuous amplification of women and children's voices, contributing to sustainable and resilient development in Africa and beyond.

The positive aftermath of the conference is anticipated to resonate in local communities and the broader global conversation on climate change.

