The Ministry of Education has said the reopening date for fresh Senior High School students remains December 4, 2023

The spokesperson for the education ministry said the academic calendar was released early enough for parents to prepare

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, had urged the Ministry of Education to reconsider the date

The Ministry of Education is maintaining the reopening date for new Senior High School on December 4, 2023, despite some complaints.

The complaints have been about the short period students have to prepare to report to school.

Education Minister Yaw Osei Adutwum (L) Source: Facebook/Ministry of Education GH

Source: Facebook

The spokesperson for the ministry, Kwasi Kwarteng, said the academic calendar was released weeks ago to allow parents to prepare ahead of time.

“If you look at the academic calendar, it had already been within the public space for some time now and the expectation was that parents, guardians, and even students prepared ahead of time,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, earlier urged the Ministry of Education to reconsider the date and change it to the first week of January 2024.

GES introduces harmonised prospectus

The Ghana Education Service has introduced a harmonised prospectus for SHS students.

The service is working to ensure students are not asked by schools to bring any extra items.

The national prospectus is categorised into basic needs and cleaning materials to make it easier for parents.

GES chases unqualified BECE candidates

The GES is searching for JHS students who sat for the 2023 BECE without being in their final year.

The service has described such students as unqualified and has directed all school heads to reveal such students.

Graphic Online reported that the GES plans to scrutinise the attendance records of JHS students.

BECE sets gender record

YEN.com.gh reported that in 2023, more girls than boys sat for the BECE for the first time in Ghana's history.

The candidates for the 2023 BECE comprised 300,323 males and 300,391 females, according to WAEC.

The Ashanti Region has the highest number of candidates, with 117,084, comprising 57,973 males and 59,111 females.

The Greater Accra Region follows the Ashanti Region with 112,894 candidates, comprising 54,624 males and 58,270 females.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh