A couple has sued St. John's Hospital & Fertility Centre over the death of their baby. The couple is demanding GH¢5 million as compensation for the loss of life and pain caused by the alleged negligence.

The couple, Ekow Andoh and Sandra Tekyiwaa Sackey, want the court to declare the hospital vicariously liable for the medical negligence of its health workers.

They said the hospital should have been aware of the decisions being taken by its employees, which led to the death. The couple also said the hospital’s midwives declined a request for an elective caesarian section.

