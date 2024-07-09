A 24-year-old graduate of KNUST was reportedly found dead in a hotel swimming pool in Takoradi

There are suggestions that the deceased went for a midnight swim in the pool and was found dead around June 8

A family member has said an autopsy was conducted and the police are investigating the incident

Lois Abena Koranteng, a 24-year-old graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), was reportedly found dead in a hotel swimming pool in Takoradi while on a work trip with her boss.

This death around June 8 has sparked a call for a probe and justice from some loved ones and sympathisers.

Lois Abena Koranteng. Source: @KwesiHubert

Source: Twitter

There are suggestions that Lois went for a midnight swim in the pool, but this has been met with some scepticism.

A brother of the deceased, Aaron Koranteng, told Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson, the host of Connect FM’s Omanbapa Morning Show, that her body had been taken to a hospital, and police were investigating the incident.

“Last Monday, we engaged the police and upon request, the body was released to Korle-Bu where we all witnessed the autopsy."

Lois spoke to her family before her death. She travelled to Takoradi often for work.

One reason for scepticism is that the hotel authorities have been unable to provide CCTV footage because the hotel's cameras were also not functioning.

21-year-old teacher trainee killed after chasing missing phone

A 21-year-old teacher trainee from the Atebubu College of Education was found dead near Techiman.

The trainee, Hanna Akosua Frimpomaa, had reportedly left campus in Atebubu and travelled to Techiman in search of a missing phone.

Her body was discovered in an uncompleted building at a farming community near Techiman.

In another similar incident recently, a level 200 student was stabbed to death after stabbing her boyfriend in a fit of jealousy.

The young lady had rushed to her boyfriend's house on an Okada after a friend told her her boyfriend had brought a different woman into his house.

The police say the boyfriend stabbed her in the spur of the moment after wrestling the knife from her.

Mother and kids stabbed to death at Kasoa

YEN.com.gh reported that a mother and her two kids were stabbed to death at Net Link Estate in Kasoa. The middle-aged woman, Alberta Armah Hagan, and her daughters were found with stab wounds.

The incident left their community in a state of shock and mourning. Her deceased kids were aged nine months and six years old, while one other kid, a six-year-old boy, was wounded.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh