Kay Dolphin, a UK-based Ghanaian, sold his cars and emptied his account to study abroad after his mother's tragic death

The Saltpond Hospital's ambulance service allegedly refused to transport her without a GH¢200 payment for fuel

Despite a regrettable start abroad, Kay made the life-changing decision due to his frustrations with the healthcare system in Ghana

UK-based Ghanaian Kay Dolphin said he made a drastic life change, selling his cars and clearing his account to travel abroad after his mother's tragic death.

Kay Dolphin revealed that he was holding a well-paying job in an oil company in Ghana, earning over GH¢9,000 monthly, but his life took a drastic turn when his mother collapsed.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Kay Dolphin said he was devastated by the loss and angered by the circumstances, so he decided to leave his high-paying job in Ghana to study in the UK.

Kay Dolphin speaking to DJ Nyaami in an interview Photo credit: SVTV Africa Source: YouTube

Source: Youtube

Kay narrated that the Saltpond Hospital's ambulance service refused to transport his mother to a larger hospital unless the family paid GH¢200 for fuel. The distressing situation unfolded with his mother on a stretcher for hours, ultimately leading to her tragic passing.

Kay Dolphin, driven by grief and frustration over the circumstances of his mother's death, decided to make a radical change in his life. Despite the comforts of his job and lifestyle, he sold his cars and emptied his bank accounts to pursue studies in the UK.

According to Kay Dolphin, he regretted leaving Ghana abruptly since the initial months in the UK proved challenging.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh