The Supreme Court has dismissed an application by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to reverse the ruling that blocked his declaration of four parliamentary seats as vacant.

The Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, had filed for a stay of execution to defend his side's majority status, which the Speaker’s declaration had threatened by removing three of his MPs who were contesting the election on different tickets in 2024.

Bagbin's lawyer argued that the court had overreached by suspending his ruling.

He also argued that the decision to reverse Bagbin's ruling was outside the judiciary's jurisdiction.

Bagbin's lawyer's motion argued that, as the Speaker’s actions were non-judicial, they should not be subject to stays of execution, a mechanism typically applied to court rulings.

Source: YEN.com.gh