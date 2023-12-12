In an interview with Fiifi Prat of Kingdom FM, Eno Barony revealed she was battling with a serious illness during her beef with Medikal

The female rapper also revealed that the illness has been troubling her since childhood but her family did not have the finances to deal with it

Eno Barony later disclosed that her weight loss during 2020 was a result of her ongoing treatment for the illness

In a recent interview with Kingdom FM, Ruth Eno Adjoa Amankwah Nyame known by the stage name Eno Barony disclosed a startling revelation.

She shared that in 2020, while engaged in a public feud with fellow rapper Medikal, she was simultaneously grappling with a life-threatening illness. Eno Barony attributed her weight loss during that period to the treatment she underwent for the said illness.

In a conversation with Fiifi Pratt, the self-proclaimed mother of Gh rap revealed that she has been coping with an undisclosed illness since childhood. She explained that the reason she continues to endure it into adulthood is because there was insufficient financial means to address the condition during her early years.

Eno Barony Shares More About Her Illness

Without divulging the name of her condition, the rapper shared that she has been grappling with the illness since childhood, citing financial limitations as the reason for not addressing it earlier. Eno Barony initiated treatment for her condition in 2019, and throughout 2020, she focused on nursing herself back to full health. When questioned about the specifics of her treatment, the "D33d3w" hitmaker revealed that a surgical procedure was part of the necessary medical intervention.

“This may come as a surprise, but during the Medikal feud in 2020, I was quite unwell. I spent a significant amount of time in the hospital that year, addressing a health issue that had persisted since my childhood. Unfortunately, when I was a child, there wasn't enough money to afford the necessary treatment. So, during the 2020 lockdown, I decided to finally address the lingering health problem. The medical treatment commenced in 2019, and throughout 2020, I continued to receive the necessary care.”

