A woman has sued the Airport Women's Hospital for GH¢5 million after she accused of it negligence that led to the death of her newborn baby.

She is suing for the money as damages for the pain and trauma caused her.

The woman, Mavis Aklamanu, lost the baby after prolonged labour and rescheduling of a planned caesarean section.

Narrating her experience to TV3 news, Mavis said she first opted for a natural birth procedure but was later prepped for the Caesarian session.

She also said she was left unattended for hours after failed attempts to draw the attention of the nurses and doctors all through the night.

The caesarian session was performed after a long wait, but the baby did not survive.

"The hospital has been very unprofessional in the discharge of their duties, and as a result of this, we lost our child. So, all I want is justice for my child. We want justice," she said.

Meanwhile, the hospital's management has refused to discuss the specifics of the incident.

Law student dies in Cape Coast health facility after alleged negligence

A 19-year-old second-year law student at the University of Ghana died in Cape Coast after suspected medical negligence.

The student's mother said she had taken her asthmatic son to the Ewim Polyclinic to attend to an asthma attack.

She alleged that the medical staff administered an injection instead of the expected nebuliser treatment.

VRA Hospital sued for GH¢12 million for alleged medical negligence

A 29-year-old pharmacist has filed a legal case against the Volta River Authority Hospital, seeking GH¢12 million in damages for allegedly being administered the wrong medicine.

The incorrect drug administration resulted in significant harm to the pharmacist's mental and physical health, causing her to be incapacitated.

While the mainstream report focused on the medical error, a conflicting narrative on social media suggested that the pharmacist rejected the prescribed medicine due to its cost.

