Two schoolchildren lost their lives following a drowning incident at Gomoa Nyanyano

The victims had travelled from Kasoa to take advantage of the Christmas break to go swimming

12 other kids were in peril and were rescued after a distress call while one child was missing

Two school children from Kasoa have died after drowning at Gomoa Nyanyano, while one other remains missing.

Fifteen children had gone swimming, and 12 were rescued after a distress call.

The children were believed to be having some Christmas fun by swimming.

Source: Getty Images

The bodies of two children, estimated to be between the ages of 10 and 15, were eventually recovered.

Confirming the incident, Anita Love Obo Amissah, the Municipal Chief Executive for Awutu Senya East, expressed her sorrow over the unfortunate loss of young lives during the holiday season.

She disclosed that personnel from the Ghana Education Service (GES) had visited the parents and the school owner to offer support and condolences after the tragedy.

Taxi driver almost drowns after plunging car into Odaw RIver

A taxi driver drove his car into the Odaw River at Alajo after veering off the road.

Eyewitnesses said the driver was trying to negotiate a curve near a washing bay when the accident happened,

The accident's aftermath was captured in a video shared online on social media platforms.

Seven School Children drown on Denu River

The bodies of some seven school children were retrieved from the Densu River after a boat carrying an unknown number of children to cross the river capsized.

The McCarthy South electoral area assemblyman, Clement Agyi, said children were returning home from school when the disaster struck at Faana, located in the Weija Gbawe municipality in Accra.

Eyewitnesses believe the spillage of the Weija Dam intensified the river currents and caused the wooden boat carrying the kids to capsize.

