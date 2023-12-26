Shalimar Abbuissi, a spokesperson for The New Force, has sent a Christmas message to Ghanaians

Abbuissi's residence permit was revoked and repatriated to her home country of Belgium

The Kaneshie District Court discharged the Belgian national after state prosecutors dropped the charges against her

Shalimar Abbuissi, a spokesperson for The New Force political organisations, has sent a Christmas message to Ghana thanking people who supported her.

In the message she shared via her social media handles, Abbiusi expressed gratitude to her supporters.

Shalimar Abbuissi, a spokesperson for The New Force. Source: Twitter/@Shallie_Abbiusi

Source: Twitter

She also criticised authorities in Ghana for her treatment during her legal travails.

“Soon the world will hear about the injustice I have suffered and the violation of my human rights by the authorities of Ghana.”

Her video message was interspersed with snippets of her lawyer, Francis Xavier-Sosu, calling out Officers of the Ghana Immigration Service for abusing her rights during her appearance in court.

The video can be watched here.

Shalimar Abbuissi deported

On December 11, the state repatriated Abbuissi after the Ghana Immigration Service revoked her residence permit.

This was after charges related to her obtaining a student permit under false declaration were dropped.

She had pleaded guilty to the charges and was on bail of GH¢20,000.

Ghana Immigration Service said she indicated in her document that she was a student of the Ghana Christian University College, but that appeared to be false.

Purported supporters of The New Force dropped to the court premises at Kaneshie in solidarity with Abbuissi.

The group has gained attention for its advertising efforts through billboards and social media messages.

The court appearance marks a pivotal moment in the unfolding legal situation, and the accused spokesperson is set to navigate the legal process in the weeks ahead.

Shalimar Abbuisi parents speaks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abbiusi's mother, in an old video, asserted that the government kidnapped her daughter despite committing no wrongdoing.

In the video, her parents shed tears as they called for her release.

A statement issued by The New Force expressed deep concern about Abbiusi's arrest and detention.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh