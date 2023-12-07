Shalimar Abbiusi, spokesperson for "The New Force," has been arrested and held in custody for four days, prompting concerns about human rights violations, according to a statement by the organization on Twitter

The spokesperson of "The New Force," Shalimar Abbiusi, has been arrested and held in custody for four days, sparking concerns about human rights violations, according to a statement released by The New Force on Twitter.

The organization expressed deep worry over the arrest and detention of Abbiusi, who serves as the spokesperson for the New Force's diaspora and diplomatic engagements.

The statement revealed that Abbiusi was called in for a discussion on December 4, 2023, and has not been released since.

Spokesperson of The New Force Photo credit: Shallie_Abbiusi

Source: Twitter

During her four days in custody, she was reportedly continuously questioned about The New Force, denied legal representation, subjected to an unlawful search, and held beyond the legal 48-hour limit without formal charges.

Despite claims by authorities that they are investigating the origin of The New Force, the statement emphasizes that having a political organization is not a criminal offence.

The arbitrary detention of Ms Abbiusi raises serious concerns among followers of The New Force about the abuse of power, persecution of perceived political opponents, and numerous human rights violationons, as detailed in the statement released by The New Force on social media.

Read the full statement below:

"The New Force" billboards featuring masked figure stir speculation across Ghana

Earlier, mysterious billboards featuring a masked man with the hashtag "TheNewForce" surfaced across Ghana, causing a social media stir and sparking speculation about a potential presidential ambition in the lead-up to the 2024 general elections.

The enigmatic images raised curiosity among Ghanaians, with the traditional political landscape of alternating presidencies between the NDC and NPP possibly seeing a new contender entering the scene.

"The New Force" spokesperson teases agenda disclosure and unmasking, pledges support for Ghanaian aspirations

In a previous story, the representative from the emerging movement, The New Force, has assured that their agenda will be fully revealed, hinting at uncovering the individual behind the mysterious mask.

Shellie Abbiusi conveyed that one of the group's objectives is to assist Ghanaians in achieving their aspirations. The video featuring her discussing the challenging economic conditions in Ghana has ignited widespread conversations.

Source: YEN.com.gh