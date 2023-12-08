The family of Shalimar Abbiusi, spokesperson for 'The New Force,' is seen in an emotional video crying over her alleged unlawful detention

The New Force previously issued a statement expressing deep concern over Abbiusi's arrest, citing violations of her rights

The organization explained that having a political organization is not a criminal offence and raises serious concerns about abuse of power

The family of Shalimar Abbiusi, spokesperson for 'The New Force,' has been captured on video expressing distress over her alleged unlawful detention.

In the emotional footage shared on UTV's Instagram, Abbiusi's mother asserted that her daughter was kidnapped by the government despite committing no wrongdoing.

A statement issued by The New Force yesterday updated the public on the situation while expressing deep concern about Abbiusi's arrest and detention.

According to the organization, she was called in for a discussion on December 4, 2023, and has been continuously held in custody by the National Investigations Bureau for the past four days.

During this time, security officials reportedly interrogated Abbiusi about The New Force, its backers, and potential presidential aspirations, all without access to legal representation.

The statement further highlighted the violation of Abbiusi's rights, including an unlawful search of her premises, exceeding the legal 48-hour detention limit without formal charges, and the unwarranted intrusion into her apartment.

Despite these actions, no incriminating evidence was reportedly found.

"The New Force" billboards featuring masked figure stir speculation across Ghana

Earlier, mysterious billboards featuring a masked man with the hashtag "TheNewForce" surfaced across Ghana, causing a social media stir and sparking speculation about a potential presidential ambition in the lead-up to the 2024 general elections.

The enigmatic images raised curiosity among Ghanaians, with the traditional political landscape of alternating presidencies between the NDC and NPP possibly seeing a new contender entering the scene.

