Ghanaians are set to observe a total of 13 statutory public holidays and two commemorative days in 2024.

This was contained in a schedule published by the Ministry of the Interior.

Following New Year's Day on January 1, the next public holiday is on January 7, 2024, which falls on a Sunday and will be observed on Monday, January 8, 2024.

Independence Day will be celebrated on March 6, followed by the Easter holidays, with Good Friday on March 29 and Easter Monday on April 1. May 1 will mark Workers' Day.

The schedule, which was released by the Ministry of the Interior, continues with Founders' Day on August 4, dedicated to celebrating the founding fathers of the nation.

Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day, honouring the birthday of Ghana's first president, is set for September 21. December 2024 will see three public holidays, including Farmer's Day on December 6, Christmas Day on December 25, and Boxing Day on December 26.

Two other statutory holidays, Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Adha, which commemorate Islamic festive seasons, do not have fixed dates. The Ministry of the Interior said that these dates are provided by the Office of the Chief Imam in the respective year due to their nature as movable feasts.

Ghana to celebrate August 4 as Founders Day

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghanaian government introduced amendments to the Public Holiday (Amendment) Bill 2018, designating August 4 as Founders Day, renaming the previous Founders Day as Nkrumah Memorial Day, and January 7 as Constitution Day.

The amendments aim to recognise Ghana's founding fathers, particularly Kwame Nkrumah, and commemorate the country's constitution.

These changes add to the existing holidays, including Independence Day, Good Friday, Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Adha, Workers Day, Farmers Day, Christmas Day, Boxing Day, African Union Day, and Republic Day.

How the Christmas holiday is celebrated in Ghana

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported on how Christmas in Ghana is celebrated with various activities, starting from December 20 to the first week of January.

The festivities include church services on Christmas Eve night, featuring drumming, dancing, and Nativity Scenes.

Ghanaians exchange gifts, enjoy traditional dishes, such as fufu, and greet each other with phrases like "Afenhyiapa," for 'Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.'

