Former President John Mahama has promised Muslims an additional Eid holiday if he becomes President

The NDC flagbearer said he wants Muslims to enjoy the Eid holidays at the end of Ramadan

His promise is in response to concerns that the Muslim community members are unable to enjoy the public holiday at the end of Ramadan

There are concerns that Muslim community members cannot enjoy the public holiday at the end of Ramadan due to the 29 or 30-day rule for sighting the moon.

The former President said his government would work to ensure the holiday does not affect productivity.

He added that they would take out one other holiday to ensure Ghana has the same number of public holidays yearly.

On Friday, Mr Mahama spoke at the 63rd annual national conference of the Ghana Muslim Mission in Kumasi.

