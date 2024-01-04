Auntie Muni, known in real life as Imoro Muniratu, will be laid to rest in Tamale on January 4, 2024

Earlier, worshippers gathered at the Cantonments Police Mosque in Accra to pay last respects to her

Auntie Muni died on Wednesday, January 3, at the University of Ghana Medical Centre in Accra after a short illness

Businesswoman Aunti Muni, known in real life as Imoro Muniratu, will be laid to rest in the Northern Region capital, Tamale, on January 4, 2024.

She passed away at age 72 on Wednesday, January 3, at the University of Ghana Medical Centre after a short illness.

Funeral rites being held for Auntie Muni (R). Source: Twitter/@GodwinAsediba

Source: Twitter

Her family has said preparations are underway to give her a befitting burial in line with Islamic customs.

Earlier, worshippers gathered at the Cantonments Police Mosque to pay last respects to her before her body was transported to Tamale.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

There has been an outpouring of condolences and tributes to the late waakye seller following her death.

Auntie Muni's last public comments

In an interview on Asaase 99.5 Radio in September 2023, Auntie Muni shared her concerns about how the current economic hardships are hurting her business.

In the video, she lamented the spike in the cost of living in the country, especially the general increase in food prices on the market.

Auntie Muni recounted when she could pay her children's school fees without hurdles.

She also disclosed that she used to pay school fees in dollars and how it would be tough for her if she were to produce such an amount currently.

Auntie Muni's generosity comes to bear

The video posted online was taken from a Joy News special on the late Auntie Muni, beloved for her spicy waakye delicacy and enviable relationship with customers.

In the video, she served free food to neighbours, customers and loved ones on a memorable Eid holiday.

According to the business mogul, she made it a tradition not to sell her food on that particular day but rather give it all out for free.

She added that over the years, some customers found her gesture surprising and insisted on paying, but she would refuse.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh